Original co-stars of the Fox television series "Beverly Hills, 90210" actresses Tori Spelling, left, and Jennie Garth.(Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

Fox have confirmed a reboot of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' is on the way. Original stars Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), Brian Austin Green (David Silver ) and Tori Spelling (Donna Martin) have all signed up for a six-episode "event series" but rather than their beloved teen characters, they will play exaggerated versions of themselves.

An official description for the new show states: "Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it's time to get a 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot up and running.

"But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast -- whom the whole world watched grow up together -- attempts to continue from where they left off?"

Fox are "honoured" to be bringing back the old cast for the new show.

Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said: "'Beverly Hills, 90210' left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation.

"Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network's DNA -- bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters -- and we're honoured to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210."

All six stars will be credited as executive producers on the new show, which will air in summer.

It is currently unclear if any of the other original stars, including Shannen Doherty - who was famously fired from the programme - or Luke Perry, will feature in the series.

The original series aired on Fox from 1990 to 2000. It was revived for five seasons with a new cast from 2008-2013, but a number of the original cast members made guest appearances.