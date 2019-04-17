"Homecoming" a film by Beyoncé. Picture: Netflix

Christmas came early for the BeyHive as Netflix's Beyoncé special, "Homecoming," dropped on Wednesday, along with an accompanying live album.



Last year, Beyoncé became the first black woman to headline Coachella and unbeknownst to the fans, the "Halo" singer filmed both weekends along with behind-the-scenes footage.





In "Homecoming" Beyoncé splices in footage seamlessly merging scenes from both weekends. Unseen parts of the show from the second weekend are also included.





The behind-the-scenes footage shows the process of making "Beychella" from the beginning, which includes Beyoncé's first rehearsal after having her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter.





Speaking of the twins, we also get a look at Beyoncé in the hospital as she gave birth with her husband Shawn "Jay Z" Carter by her side.





The "Drunk In Love" singer lalso showcases how she is involved in every aspect of her live performances.





During "Homecoming" she says that she choose every aspect of the show and had a specific intention with every small detail in the show.





The film finds Beyoncé making her directorial debut and show her limitless creativity in the way "Homecoming" in was shot and edited.





During the concert portions of "Homecoming," we have slight uses of slow-mo, an occasional eighties filter at certain moments with black and white shots used at specific points.





Beyoncé narrates certain sections of the film she also uses a small voice modification that creates an eerie yet warm mood every time she speaks.





The final part of "Homecoming" has Blue Ivy Carter making a singing cameo with her rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in a cute rehearsal moment.





In her final narration section of the film, Beyoncé tells the audience why it was important to have an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) theme to "Homecoming" with Maya Angelou speaking about leaving a legacy as the epilogue.





"Homecoming" shows again who fans are so dedicated to Queen Bey as every aspect of the film in near perfection.





