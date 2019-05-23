Actors Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch participate in the cement handprints ceremony for the cast of the television comedy "The Big Bang Theory" at the TCL Chinese Theatre IM. Picture: Reuters

Costumes worn by the seven main cast members of the 12-season TV show "The Big Bang Theory", which closed in a big finale last week is set join thousands of artefacts in the entertainment collections and help tell the story of ground-breaking work in American television. As per the creator Warner Bros, the costume donation to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History here includes those worn by characters Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch).

The donations are full costumes worn by the seven primary characters from the series costume designer Mary Quigley.

Among the costume pieces are Sheldon's iconic "Flash" t-shirt, Leonard's "recycle" t-shirt and hooded cargo jacket, Penny's pink tank top and Ugg boots.

Also included are Howard's plaid shirt and red turtleneck, Raj's sweater vest and jacket, Bernadette's yellow cardigan and floral dress and Amy's brown wool sweater and green, knee-length skirt.

However, the museum said there are no current plans for its display.

