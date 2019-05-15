Miley Cyrus. Picture: Netflix

Netflix on Wednesday announced the return of its popular anthology series "Black Mirror". The dystopian future series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion, will return for its fifth season on 5 June.

The global streaming giant also dropped the official trailer for the much-anticipated series, and fans will have the opportunity to experience three all-new stories from mastermind Charlie Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones, starring Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

You should've seen it coming. pic.twitter.com/E5bYvVJjik — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 15, 2019

Fans could not contain their excitement after the announcement, and the show soon topped the trend list.

Miley and Black Mirror is the crossover I never knew I needed until now 😭 — Neelam (@zlorious) May 15, 2019