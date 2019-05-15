Netflix on Wednesday announced the return of its popular anthology series "Black Mirror".
The dystopian future series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion, will return for its fifth season on 5 June.
The global streaming giant also dropped the official trailer for the much-anticipated series, and fans will have the opportunity to experience three all-new stories from mastermind Charlie Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones, starring Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.
You should've seen it coming. pic.twitter.com/E5bYvVJjik— Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 15, 2019
Fans could not contain their excitement after the announcement, and the show soon topped the trend list.
Miley and Black Mirror is the crossover I never knew I needed until now 😭— Neelam (@zlorious) May 15, 2019
Is this some kind of Hannah Montana/Sherlock Holmes/Marvel fusion episodes?— Fredrik (@F_Edits) May 15, 2019
