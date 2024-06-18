Castle Milk Stout returns with a fourth season of ‘Black Conversations’

By Cebolethu Shinga After three highly successful seasons, Castle Milk Stout is excited to introduce the newest chapter of its profound and boundary-pushing series, ‘Black Conversations’.

Now in its fourth season, this platform encourages African communities to engage in honest discussions on sensitive or considered taboo within African communities. Previous seasons have delved into themes such as Black Spirituality, Black Mental Health, Black Pride, Black Storytelling, Black Success, and Black Love, sparking engaging dialogues and fostering a deeper understanding of the multifaceted nature of blackness. According to the statement released to the media, season 4, Black Conversations has collected critical acclaim for its uncompromising exploration of diverse narratives surrounding African identity, culture, and lived experiences.

Castle Milk Stout has assembled a remarkable line-up of esteemed personalities, thought leaders, and cultural ambassadors to unpack a range of pertinent subjects. From preserving African languages and exploring the nuances of black beauty to examining the complexities of the black family and unpacking the evolution of black culture, this season promises to captivate audiences with its authentic and unfiltered perspectives. According to Khwezi Vika, Castle Milk Stout Marketing Manager, at Castle Milk Stout, they recognise the importance of providing a platform for open and honest conversations that celebrate and preserve the richness of African traditions.

"Through Black Conversations, we aim to inspire Africans to rediscover and embrace the multifaceted aspects of their heritage while navigating the complexities of the modern world,” Vika said. This season of Black Conversations will feature an impressive roster of guests, including renowned personalities such as Lebo Mashile, DJ Sbu, Ndabe Myeza, Abba, Stogie T, Connie Chiume, Smash Afrika, Banele Rewo, Nimrod Nkosi, Lillian Dube, Moshe Ndiki, Lemii Loco, Priddy Ugly, Gogo WeSthembu, Dineo Ranaka, Samkelo Ndlovu, Kevi Kev, and Jesse Suntele. These influential voices will bring their unique perspectives and insights to the table, fostering thought, provoking discussions and challenging societal norms.