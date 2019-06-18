Lorna Masego Picture: Supplied

After a successful participation at the Eat Forum in Stockholm, Lorna Maseko will be jetting off to the highly acclaimed Taste of London festival this week to showcase her flair and flavour at the world’s greatest food festival. Lorna’s international footprint has expanded over the past few months by being invited to share the stage with the world’s best chefs at various food celebrations and events around the globe.



Through hard work and dedication, Lorna is gaining international recognition for her craft and cementing herself beyond African borders in key territories around the world.

Lorna will be taking part as a ‘Best in Taste’ judge at the festival as well as hosting the Food Network Cook School where she will be creating three delicious dishes for festival attendees.

Mzansi’s favourite chef cannot wait to show off her skills at the Taste of London.

“I’m so excited to be cooking at the amazing Taste of London. It’s always been a goal of mine to have an international cooking footprint. 'Taste' is one of the biggest food gatherings in London with phenomenal restaurants and the chefs being showcased. To share a platform with the likes of Yotam Ottolenghi, Tom Aikens, Francesco Mazzei and many more is a dream come true. Here’s to sharing a Taste of South Africa with the world” said celebrity chef, Lorna Maseko.

Lorna will be at the Taste of London festival from June 19 to 23 at Regent’s Park in London, United Kingdom.

Follow her the journey on Lorna’s Instagram channel.