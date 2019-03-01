Jarred Doyle. Picture: Instagram

Celebrity publicity and "TLC Next Great Presenter" judge Jarred Doyle is adding another further to his cap as the innovator and host of the brand new lifestyle show "Hashtags". Joining Doyle on "Hashtags" is a blend of creative talent from different spheres, the likes of veteran actress and businesswoman Sophie Lichaba née Ndaba, radio presenter Mantsoe Pout and media personality and beauty guru Francois Louw.

Doyle, who is the brainchild behind the show, says he is thrilled to see his vision finally coming to life.

"This is like a dream come true. I had a vision of great a show that would cater for the millennials, from Cape to Cairo and beyond. We aim to ensure that we bring the World to Africa, with relatable and aspirational content. After two and half years of strategising and with the help of my bestie, Francois Louw and pure determination we pushed to secure a spot on e.tv," says Doyle.

Commenting on the show, Juvais Dunn, executive producer says: “The hosts bring their unique blend of personalities, humour and insider knowledge to various topics that affect millennials which we term "Hashtags".

Dunn continues: “After looking at what is currently on offer in the TV market space, we felt that there is a gap for a talk show that addresses real issues faced by millennials, whilst giving Africa a voice to the rest of the world. We have always been passionate about opening up the industry, so choosing talent for the show was very strategic”."

'Hashtags airs on eExtra Channel 105 on Openview and 195 on DStv, Saturdays at 4pm, with repeats on Sundays at 10:45am and Mondays at 8:30am.