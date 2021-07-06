Dear 'Succession’ Hive: the season 3 trailer has dropped

“It’s been 84 years,” Rose says on James Cameron’s 1997 classic, Titanic. And that honestly is how many Succession fans feel about the show’s hiatus. So when the trailer for the third season dropped, fans proceeded to lose their minds.

And no one can blame them. It has been a long time since the show’s second season cliffhanger and fans have waited nearly two years to find out what happens next. And what happens next is going to be so delectable, we won’t even hide our faces under napkins in shame (like when Tom and Greg ate the endangered Ortolans at a Manhattan restaurant). The trailer begins with Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) psyching himself up in the mirror, a scene similar to the very first episode of the series. “You are Kendall Roy. You are Kendall fucking Roy,” he says into a mirror.

It’s good that he reminds himself who he is and what he is capable because fans finally saw that he can be as ruthless as his father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), owner of media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo. In that episode, Kendall had betrayed his father, effectively staging a coup right under his nose and seizing control of the company. Logan had expected that Kendall was doing the press conference, supposed to take the fall for all of the company’s misdeeds. But he didn’t think his own son, who he has toyed with and bullied all his life, would have the guts to finally give him a taste of his own medicine.

And Logan is furious! No. He is incandescent with rage. So furious is he, that he tries to physically attack Kendall when he eventually makes it to the office, only for him to be restrained by his other children, Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin). In response Kendall says, snarkily: “The revolution will be televised!” The cast of ’Succession’. PICTURE: HBO The trailer then shows the effects of Kendall’s betrayal and reminds us how the show is a modern King Lear.

Defending himself, Kendall tells his siblings: “He’s our dad. But he was gonna send me to jail. He’d do the same to all of us,” which viewers know would be true. Logan loves people taking the fall for him and he had asked for a blood sacrifice from one of his children, to prove their loyalty. The sibling’s continue their power struggle, with Shiv really being caught in-between supporting her dad or her usurper brother. And then the comic relief, Tom and Greg are there to lighten the mood, while also jostling for prime position - to be the one outsider who is most trusted by the family.

The Emmy-winning show is one of many which had to change their production schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Production began last spring in New York. All the cast members are returning to the show, and they have also added a slew of high-profile actors to the cast. This includes Alexander Skarsgård, Adrien Brody, Sanaa Lathan and David Rasche.