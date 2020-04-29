Dineo Ranaka to host the virtual SAFTAs

This year there will be no red carpet, glitz or glam at the South African Film and Television Awards, but actors will still receive recognition for their hard work, just, on a different platform - Twitter. Hosted by Dineo Ranaka, the awards will take place virtually on the app from 5pm on April 29, where winners will be announced timeously in a live broadcast. The biggest awards ceremony in SA was initially scheduled to take place at the Sandton convention centre on March 27 and 28, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event, like every other, had to be cancelled.

An honor 🤩🥳🙏🏽 https://t.co/TV9pDQ2trS — Ausi O Motona (@dineoranaka) April 26, 2020

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) said in a statement that they had since been hard at work, consulting with different stakeholders to how best to deliver this year’s award show.

“It has been an incredibly difficult decision to make for all concerned with the running of these awards. As the NFVF we extend our sincere gratitude to the nominees and creative industry at large for their understanding and patience as we sought to find solutions.

"Whilst the celebrations for all our winners will be muted this year, it does not take away from all our deserving winners.

"We consulted widely to find the best possible way of presenting the awards that would still adhere to the lockdown regulations and not put any lives in danger of contracting this deadly virus,” said Makhosazana Khanyile, CEO of the NFVF.

For updates on all social media platforms follow, @saftas1 on Twitter and @saftassa on Facebook and Instagram.

The awards take place on April 29 from 5pm.

Here's a list of the most popular categories and the nominees:

Best film: "Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer"; "Fiela se Kind"; "Poppie Nongena"

Best actor: Albert Bakker; Johannes Stephanus Bam; Bongile Mantsai

Best actress: Sandra Prinsloo Irene; Zenobia Kloppers; Clementine Zitha

Best supporting actor: Wayne van Rooyen; Patrick Ndlovu; Thembekile Komani

Best supporting actress: Cintaine Schutte; Anna Martha van der Merwe; Elize Dunster

Best TV drama: "Lockdown"; "Spreeus"; "The Republic"

Best TV soap: "Rhythm City"; "Scandal!"; "Suidooster"

Best telenovela: "Arendsvlei"; "Isibaya"; "The River"