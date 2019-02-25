Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

South African media personality Anele Mdoda jetted off to the US to make Oscars red carpet for debut M-Net on Sunday night.

Sporting a brand new look and dressed by Juan William Aria, Mdoda rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's finest and even got in a few words with "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah. 

Catch Anele at the Oscars on Monday night at 8.30pm on M-Net Movies Premiere Channel 104. 

In the meanwhile, you can check out some the snaps Mdoda shared on her social media.

Road to #oscars2019

The buzz in LA is inane #oscars2019

