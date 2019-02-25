South African media personality Anele Mdoda jetted off to the US to make Oscars red carpet for debut M-Net on Sunday night.
Sporting a brand new look and dressed by Juan William Aria, Mdoda rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's finest and even got in a few words with "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.
Catch Anele at the Oscars on Monday night at 8.30pm on M-Net Movies Premiere Channel 104.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning South Africa.Goodnight Oscars...#oscars2019 🤺🤺🤺🤺🤺 Dress by mu awesome @j_william_aria
A post shared by zintathu (@zintathu) on
In the meanwhile, you can check out some the snaps Mdoda shared on her social media.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by zintathu (@zintathu) on
View this post on Instagram
The buzz in LA is inane #oscars2019
A post shared by zintathu (@zintathu) on
View this post on Instagram
This Oscars trip was not without drama from someone in this picture getting detained at customs for two hours with my dresses to another losing their passport and posing a real threat of not getting accreditation but it was all worthwhile and successfully pulled off because of you two YOUNG and talented people. @lunganig @neonontso_ you deserve a raise. It’s awkward cause it won’t be from me, speak to HR. There is no HR. #oscars2019
A post shared by zintathu (@zintathu) on