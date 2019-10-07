"Family Feud" - the widely popular international television game show, which is coming to South Africa, is open for entries.
Award-winning entertainer, businessman and philanthropist Steve Harvey will host the iconic 26-episode show game show, in which two families compete to name the most popular responses to gathered survey questions in order to win cash and prizes.
The application entry process will close at 23:59 on October 21.
This fun-filled family show will be produced by the multi-award winning Rapid Blue who are well-known for bringing a load of smash hits to our screens such as "SA’s Got Talent", "Dancing With The Stars SA", "Come Dine With Me SA", "Take Me Out Mzansi", "Bachelor SA" amongst many others.
Executive Producer Kee-Leen Irvine said: “As Rapid Blue we are as always, totally thrilled to be bringing such light-hearted and comedic entertainment to our local audiences and all the more so with someone of Steve Harvey’s stature. We have a huge task ahead of us to find 52 families who are confident, bubbly, funny and entertaining.