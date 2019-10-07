Entries open for Steve Harvey's 'Family Feud SA'









Steve Harvey. Photo Credit: Mark Hill/ "Family Feud" "Family Feud" - the widely popular international television game show, which is coming to South Africa, is open for entries. Award-winning entertainer, businessman and philanthropist Steve Harvey will host the iconic 26-episode show game show, in which two families compete to name the most popular responses to gathered survey questions in order to win cash and prizes. The application entry process will close at 23:59 on October 21. This fun-filled family show will be produced by the multi-award winning Rapid Blue who are well-known for bringing a load of smash hits to our screens such as "SA’s Got Talent", "Dancing With The Stars SA", "Come Dine With Me SA", "Take Me Out Mzansi", "Bachelor SA" amongst many others. Executive Producer Kee-Leen Irvine said: “As Rapid Blue we are as always, totally thrilled to be bringing such light-hearted and comedic entertainment to our local audiences and all the more so with someone of Steve Harvey’s stature. We have a huge task ahead of us to find 52 families who are confident, bubbly, funny and entertaining.

It is not about general knowledge but rather about the ability to predict the most common responses to survey questions about our uniquely South African thoughts and behaviour. There’s fabulous prizes to be won and no-one walks away empty-handed.”

Production will commence in Johannesburg in October and begin airing in Africa April 2020 on e.tv.

Here's the criteria:

Families need to consist of five members who are related to each other via blood, marriage or legal adoption (parents and offspring, brothers and sisters, aunts and nephews, etc).

• You must fully, honestly and accurately complete any forms and/or documents and/or provide all information that is requested from you at any time.

• You must provide a video of your family.

• You must reside in Johannesburg, Durban or Cape Town.

• You must be 18 years of age or older on November 10.

• You must be living in South Africa as a legal resident; and

• You must not have been convicted of any offence, or be subject to any court order, relating to assault, violence, sexual misconduct or harassment.

Successful shortlisted applicants will be contacted for a face to face audition in Johannesburg, Cape Town or Durban.

To enter, go to Family Feud Africa / https://rapidblue.formstack.com/forms/familyfeud.