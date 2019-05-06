Teary eyed Ewan Strydom bids Expresso farewell.

For some, SABC 3's morning show, "Expresso" may never be the same without veteran, Ewan Strydom who said his goodbye's last week. The present, who has been apart of the show since its inception in 2010 plans on pursuing other business ventures.

After spending more than eight years on Expresso, the presenter said: "I have decided to venture into different avenues of TV, and explore new challenges as part of my presenting career".

In the emotional last episode, a teary eyed Strydom left viewers and his co-presenters heartbroken with his final goodbyes.

"It's incredibly difficult to say goodbye. I will miss you all dearly. You are my family. You've become my world. I don't know how to do this. I'm not a crier. But it's been a journey that I will never forget," he said as the credits rolled.

In a statement issued by SABC3 Strydom said: "To my Expresso family - colleagues and loyal viewers - thank you very much for an incredible 8 and a half years of allowing me into your homes every single morning, to bring you those Feel Good vibes. It has been an unforgettable journey that fills out a wonderful chapter in the journey of my life. It has shaped who I am as a person, a presenter, and a personality in the South African media landscape. I have decided to venture into different avenues of TV, and explore new challenges as part of my presenting career. I am grateful for the incredible opportunity that I have had with Expresso to hone my skills to become one of the best live TV presenters helping Feel Good Mornings happen all over Mzansi. It is so far one of the most thrilling experiences of my lifetime, and a number of years I will treasure as I continue my journey. Thank you for the support from our loyal viewers, and I know that the show will continuously excel in the hands of the professional and talented team".

Production house, Cardova wished Strydom well.

"Cardova Productions and the Expresso Morning Show recognised the hard work Ewan has invested in helping grow the show to where it is today, and appreciate the positive feel good attitude that Ewan has always displayed, on and off camera" said the statement.