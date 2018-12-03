"eHostela", Mzansi Magic’s new drama, airs next year, along with other new shows. Picture: Supplied

MultiChoice recently revealed some exciting new shows at their annual showcase in Johannesburg. It was a good year for television, from local reality shows breaking records to some of Mzansi’s biggest stars becoming internationally recognised. MultiChoice executives gave a line-up of new shows:

More local drama

Mzansi Magic and 1Magic will be adding more local drama to their already hot schedule. Director of local entertainment channels Reneilwe Sema said viewers could look forward to the return of "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg", which made its debut this year. Other returning shows are "Ikhaya" (season two), Living The Dream with Somizi, Lockdown and Idols South Africa (fourth seasons).

A new drama, "eHostela", based on life in the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, will also debut next year. Another new show, "The Bachelor South Africa," will be aired on M-Net next year, along with a new season of Survivor South Africa.

Moja Love will also present a South African version of "Cheaters".

KYKNET

The Afrikaans channel is celebrating its 20th birthday and after a year of hit shows, it isn’t stopping. Viewers enjoyed shows such as the groundbreaking "Sara se Geheim," which followed the life of a coloured mother who gave up her son to a white family during apartheid. The series returns for a new season next year.

The channel also joins the reality competition arena with a 13-episode talent show, "Maak My Famous", presented by Emo Adams.

CHRISTMAS CHEER

MultiChoice has a jam-packed schedule for the festive season, with something for everyone. From lifestyle and travel to music and Christmas-themed movies. M-Net will feature specials such as A Legendary Christmas, with John Legend, Ariana Grande at the BBC, Niall Horan and Sam Smith.

1Magic will air the Miss Universe pageant that will see South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters hand over her crown. Viewers can also look forward to Jesus Christ Superstar and Victoria’s Secret 2018, while food-lovers can feast on Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Christmas Roast, the Simply Nigella Christmas Special and the Great British Bake-off Christmas Special.

BET, LifeTime and Studio Universal are to show 12 Dates of Christmas, The Golden Compass, Jingle Belle and One Crazy Christmas.