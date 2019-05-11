Is she really a villain? PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

Game of Thrones, Fans of Emilia Clark's character on





Long the favourite to ascend to the Iron Throne, she's been a character most viewers of the show have loved from the beginning.





Her journey on the popular HBO show, based on the A Song of Ice & Fire by George R.R. Martin, has endeared her to many. From being sold to a Dothraki warlord, to her become the mother of dragons; freeing slaves and warriors in Slavers Bay; winning the hearts of the people in Meereen and slowly making inroads to returning to her country of birth- she has been what many have called #goals.

This image released by HBO shows Kit Harington, left, and Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 5, 2019. In the third to last episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen is suffering from a crisis of confidence. She is short on troops and dragons, short on strategies and short on friends. And her claim to the Iron Throne has weakened upon learning that Jon Snow, in fact, shares her royal Targaryen blood. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)



However, the final season of the show has seen the writers betray the character and we are slowly seeing her become a villainous tyrant, the kind of ruler she has been fighting all her life.





So it makes sense that fans of the show are angry with what the creators of the show, David Benoif and DB Weiss have done with her character and they are not mincing their words on social media.





Me realizing these damn writers are gonna turn Daenerys into a villain in these last 2 episodes. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/qDrN0uUxjW — ethan 🏳️‍🌈 (@thebeachb0y) May 6, 2019

they’re really making daenerys the villain in the last few episodes for absolutely no reason. im tired of this show and its LAZY writing pic.twitter.com/4uqhvqbcNj — pɹɐʍpǝ (@edxard) May 6, 2019

So Daenerys was sold, earned respect, got an army, freed the slaves, stayed to fix the political issues in Mereen, got abducted, freed herself, lost two dragons, half her army to help the North and now she’s being made the villain? D&D are trash #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/1apKCFzmZH — DRACARYS THEM ALL 🔥 (@TheBelMembrane) May 6, 2019

Please stop with the Mad Queen Daenerys ploy. She’s not a villain. She got her advisors conspiring against her. She has to Sansa turning into little finger with her every plots. And she losing her Dragons one by one. I would burn everything if I was her too. #GameOfThrones https://t.co/GgkfS1MjJf — Tia (@danityprincess) May 6, 2019

This is an unpopular opinion, but i hate how the writers has turned Daenerys’s characterisation and misrepresented her as the villain, a mad woman, a monster, a hypocrite. Her emotions seems to always outweigh her judgements now as compared to earlier seasons. Stereotypical much — imran shah (@imranshah___) May 6, 2019

But could it be that Daenerys was always supposed to become what she was fighting? When pushed, she hasn't been afraid to use violence to get what she wants.





Maybe the writers want us to recall that she hasn't shown mercy when she could have. That she has made some unfortunate mistakes during her journey to claim the iron throne and we all know that Game of Thrones is all about consequences- many characters have to pay for the sins of their parents.





Is making her lose everything and leaving her with just the bare minimum of what she came with to Westeros is the writers plan to make her 'true' self come to light?





She has been doing everything she can to get what she believes is rightfully hers- the Iron Throne.





Other fans of the show see this is a possibility:





Daenerys is going to burn the Red Keep. Cersei planted a bunch of small folk in the Red Keep. This is why she's been warned not to use dragons on cities. No matter how upset she is - she's crossing an event horizon that makes her an ANTAGONIST, if not an outright villain. #GoT — TLawyerTWPromised (@TLawyerTWP) May 6, 2019

What if daenerys is the real villain here. She’s been after the throne since day one and the thought of someone else being ruling the 7 is something I doubt she can stand. — Tall B R I C K (@Bfacemwape) April 30, 2019

Tbh I’ll prob love Daenerys when she becomes the mad queen ... I always like the villains lol — LemonHead (@jackyguzmann) May 8, 2019

Been saying this for years: Daenerys is a villain character. #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/kG2V2CTEjH — Trae (@ayytrae) May 6, 2019

This leaves me with this question- has Dany always been the villain, but her struggles have always made it seem like she was the underdog in the story?





Where to watch "Game of Thrones"





Watch it on Mondays at 3am on (repeat at 10pm) on M-Net, or straight after with the DStv Now app

Daenerys Targaryen, are outraged at the choices the show's creators have made for her character.