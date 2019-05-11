Me realizing these damn writers are gonna turn Daenerys into a villain in these last 2 episodes. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/qDrN0uUxjW— ethan 🏳️🌈 (@thebeachb0y) May 6, 2019
they’re really making daenerys the villain in the last few episodes for absolutely no reason. im tired of this show and its LAZY writing pic.twitter.com/4uqhvqbcNj— pɹɐʍpǝ (@edxard) May 6, 2019
So Daenerys was sold, earned respect, got an army, freed the slaves, stayed to fix the political issues in Mereen, got abducted, freed herself, lost two dragons, half her army to help the North and now she’s being made the villain? D&D are trash #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/1apKCFzmZH— DRACARYS THEM ALL 🔥 (@TheBelMembrane) May 6, 2019
Please stop with the Mad Queen Daenerys ploy. She’s not a villain. She got her advisors conspiring against her. She has to Sansa turning into little finger with her every plots. And she losing her Dragons one by one. I would burn everything if I was her too. #GameOfThrones https://t.co/GgkfS1MjJf— Tia (@danityprincess) May 6, 2019
This is an unpopular opinion, but i hate how the writers has turned Daenerys’s characterisation and misrepresented her as the villain, a mad woman, a monster, a hypocrite. Her emotions seems to always outweigh her judgements now as compared to earlier seasons. Stereotypical much— imran shah (@imranshah___) May 6, 2019
Daenerys is going to burn the Red Keep. Cersei planted a bunch of small folk in the Red Keep. This is why she's been warned not to use dragons on cities. No matter how upset she is - she's crossing an event horizon that makes her an ANTAGONIST, if not an outright villain. #GoT— TLawyerTWPromised (@TLawyerTWP) May 6, 2019
What if daenerys is the real villain here. She’s been after the throne since day one and the thought of someone else being ruling the 7 is something I doubt she can stand.— Tall B R I C K (@Bfacemwape) April 30, 2019
Tbh I’ll prob love Daenerys when she becomes the mad queen ... I always like the villains lol— LemonHead (@jackyguzmann) May 8, 2019
Been saying this for years: Daenerys is a villain character. #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/kG2V2CTEjH— Trae (@ayytrae) May 6, 2019