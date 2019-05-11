Is she really a villain? PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO
Fans of Emilia Clark's character on Game of Thrones,
Daenerys Targaryen, are outraged at the choices the show's creators have made for her character.

Long the favourite to ascend to the Iron Throne, she's been a character most viewers of the show have loved from the beginning.

Her journey on the popular HBO show, based on the A Song of Ice & Fire by George R.R. Martin, has endeared her to many. From being sold to a Dothraki warlord, to her become the mother of dragons; freeing slaves and warriors in Slavers Bay; winning the hearts of the people in Meereen and slowly making inroads to returning to her country of birth- she has been what many have called #goals. 
This image released by HBO shows Kit Harington, left, and Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 5, 2019. In the third to last episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen is suffering from a crisis of confidence. She is short on troops and dragons, short on strategies and short on friends. And her claim to the Iron Throne has weakened upon learning that Jon Snow, in fact, shares her royal Targaryen blood. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)

However, the final season of the show has seen the writers betray the character and we are slowly seeing her become a villainous tyrant, the kind of ruler she has been fighting all her life. 

So it makes sense that fans of the show are angry with what the creators of the show, David Benoif and DB Weiss have done with her character and they are not mincing their words on social media. 

But could it be that Daenerys was always supposed to become what she was fighting? When pushed, she hasn't been afraid to use violence to get what she wants. 

Maybe the writers want us to recall that she hasn't shown mercy when she could have. That she has made some unfortunate mistakes during her journey to claim the iron throne and we all know that Game of Thrones is all about consequences- many characters have to pay for the sins of their parents. 

Is making her lose everything and leaving her with just the bare minimum of what she came with to Westeros is the writers plan to make her 'true' self come to light?

She has been doing everything she can to get what she believes is rightfully hers- the Iron Throne. 

Other fans of the show see this is a possibility: 

This leaves me with this question- has Dany always been the villain, but her struggles have always made it seem like she was the underdog in the story?

