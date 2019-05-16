Babes Wodumo and Pearl Thusi. Picture: Supplied

Local gqom artist Babes Wodumo appeared on "Behind The Story" with Pearl Thusi on Wednesday and shared more information about the missing USB debacle and Mampintsha. The "Wololo" singer has been making news headlines over the past few of months after going live on Instagram when her boyfriend Mampintsha physically assaulted her.

Since then, Wodumo has not done any interviews, with the gqom artist's getting a lot of attention for her court appearances with her latest appearance causing a raucous online as she danced after the assault case was postponed.

During her interview with Thusi, Wodumo speaks about the infamous USB debacle and the beginning of her career, but what fans really were interested in is her relationship with Mampintsha.

In one of the segments, Wodumo recounts the radio interview with Masechaba and admitted that she was blindsided by the radio personality why she asked the "Shut Up and Groove" artist about Mampintsha physically assaulting her.

Thusi then asks if would advice she would give herself if she was a social worker and Wodumo admitted that she would tell herself to leave.

Fans of the gqom artist commented on the interview with mostly positive responses to her first TV appearance since the assault saga.

Babes Mildred Wodumo really is an entertainer! 😂😂😂



I thoroughly enjoyed tonight's episode of #BehindTheStory — Cosy Bada$$ (@MissCosyM) May 15, 2019

Thank you @PearlThusi for unlocking the real Babes Wodumo on an interview for the first time. That was so much fun to watch#BehindTheStory — NgiRight😊 (@LikhetheLimpho) May 15, 2019

#BehindTheStory Babes has zero chill about Mampintshas Mental state🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/b4z1Vh4iJK — Vuyo Lamola (@lamola_vuyo) May 15, 2019

Show is over. My conclusion is @BABESWODUMO is such an incredible person, her innocence and how honest she is. Mna am for her not saying she doesn’t have issues she does but I lover her. @PearlThusi #BehindTheStory — Asiphe Mdingi (@mdira_e) May 15, 2019

Sometimes people hide behind jokes and laughter when they are hurting or scared. I don't think it's fair to say she doesn't take her situation seriously #BabesWodumo #BehindTheStory — lindelwa mbusi (@llmagcwa) May 15, 2019

If only society would understand the psychological shift an abused person experiences, maybe, just maybe they'd get it. Yes, it's emotionally exhausting for all involved. Patience is required. #BabesWodumo #BehindTheStory — Jolinkomo (@Iam_nikiwe) May 15, 2019

#behindthestory

I just love this show because it helps us to understand our celebrities beyond what they do before cameras and the difficulties the have to endure in the industry. — Naledi Muthwa (@MuthwaNaledi) May 16, 2019



