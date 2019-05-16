Babes Wodumo and Pearl Thusi. Picture: Supplied

Local gqom artist Babes Wodumo appeared on "Behind The Story" with Pearl Thusi on Wednesday and shared more information about the missing USB debacle and Mampintsha. 

The "Wololo" singer has been making news headlines over the past few of months after going live on Instagram when her boyfriend Mampintsha physically assaulted her. 

Since then, Wodumo has not done any interviews, with the gqom artist's getting a lot of attention for her court appearances with her latest appearance causing a raucous online as she danced after the assault case was postponed. 

During her interview with Thusi, Wodumo speaks about the infamous USB debacle and the beginning of her career, but what fans really were interested in is her relationship with Mampintsha. 

In one of the segments, Wodumo recounts the radio interview with Masechaba and admitted that she was blindsided by the radio personality why she asked the "Shut Up and Groove" artist about Mampintsha physically assaulting her. 

Thusi then asks if would advice she would give herself if she was a social worker and Wodumo admitted that she would tell herself to leave. 

Fans of the gqom artist commented on the interview with mostly positive responses to her first TV appearance since the assault saga. 