Robert Marawa. Picture: Twitter

Fans of Robert Marawa are still reeling in shock over the broadcaster’s axing by SuperSport via a text message. A Twitter storm erupted on Thursday night when the popular TV and radio sport presenter informed his fans and followers that he was informed via a text not to “bother” pitching for work at Super Sport.

“I’ve received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa show on @SuperSportTV… I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a sportcaster & those I’ve worked with at Supersport!” he wrote on his timeline.

While many are sad to see their fave go, some however, encourage the veteran sports anchor to move on and perhaps start his own sports channel.

#RobertMarawa should just open his own sport channel coz he is so good on sport, I mean he has enough experience to do that pic.twitter.com/AEQsDYwz5t — Sphesihle💕 (@sphe_nsele) May 17, 2019

But others seemingly want to boycott SuperSport, and cancel DStv subscription.