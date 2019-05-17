Fans of Robert Marawa are still reeling in shock over the broadcaster’s axing by SuperSport via a text message.
A Twitter storm erupted on Thursday night when the popular TV and radio sport presenter informed his fans and followers that he was informed via a text not to “bother” pitching for work at Super Sport.
“I’ve received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa show on @SuperSportTV… I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a sportcaster & those I’ve worked with at Supersport!” he wrote on his timeline.
I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV. I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a Sportscaster & those I've worked with at Supersport! ✌🏼✌🏼— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019
While many are sad to see their fave go, some however, encourage the veteran sports anchor to move on and perhaps start his own sports channel.
#RobertMarawa should just open his own sport channel coz he is so good on sport, I mean he has enough experience to do that pic.twitter.com/AEQsDYwz5t— Sphesihle💕 (@sphe_nsele) May 17, 2019
Imagine AFCON without #RobertMarawa💔— Kea'rabetswe🍒 (@Lister_Deluxe) May 17, 2019
But others seemingly want to boycott SuperSport, and cancel DStv subscription.
It is about time South Africans join hands and work together #SuperSport should be boycott & #RobertMarawa is the icon— Lathitha Ilanga (@bonganidubazana) May 17, 2019
@MultiChoiceSA can kiss my subscription goodbye. #RobertMarawa— Mandla Cakane (@MandlaCakane) May 17, 2019
In light of #RobertMarawa firing saga. Who want to join if fixing multichoise by simply canceling the subscription? pic.twitter.com/YuJYiIWzMo— Kumkani (@Kumkani_Kalipa) May 17, 2019
@SuperSportTV just so you know. Only reason I kept paying your ridiculously high subscription was because of sport. And for me #RobertMarawa is synonymous with sport! Mind you not just football for me. You lose @robertmarawa, then you lose me as a subscriber!— Sir TK Tokologo Matlala (@tokollom) May 17, 2019
@SuperSportTV We want @robertmarawa Reinstated or we cancel our subscriptions. #robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/jF3aCwmUHh— TYRONE MKANSI (@Tyrone_Mkansi) May 16, 2019
SuperSport released a statement on Friday morning, saying Marawa was already informed about the decision not to renew his contract earlier this week.
"SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which will be unveiled as part of our new football season campaign. "This restructure includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa. Robert was personally advised of our decision earlier this week."
So whether he was fired via text or not, fans insist they will miss their legendary sport presenter.
IOL
A big S/O #RobertMarawa uMadluphuthu for such an amazing work at both the @SABCRadio and @SuperSportTV. We are saddened by your sudden unfortunate departure at #SuperSport... A true living legend. 'Gqim' shelele', 🤝👊 @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/oyrTvxOGVa— F U N D I L E 🤺 (@officialfura) May 17, 2019