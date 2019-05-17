Robert Marawa. Picture: Twitter

Fans of Robert Marawa are still reeling in shock over the broadcaster’s axing by SuperSport via a text message.

A Twitter storm erupted on Thursday night when the popular TV and radio sport presenter informed his fans and followers that he was informed via a text not to “bother” pitching for work at Super Sport.

“I’ve received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa show on @SuperSportTV… I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a sportcaster & those I’ve worked with at Supersport!”  he wrote on his timeline.

While many are sad to see their fave go, some however, encourage the veteran sports anchor to move on and perhaps start his own sports channel.

But others seemingly want to boycott SuperSport, and cancel DStv subscription. 

SuperSport released a statement on Friday morning, saying Marawa was already informed about the decision not to renew his contract earlier this week.

"SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which will be unveiled as part of our new football season campaign. "This restructure includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa. Robert was personally advised of our decision earlier this week."

So whether he was fired via text or not, fans insist they will miss their legendary sport presenter.

IOL