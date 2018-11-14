Emilia Clarke in 'Game of Thornes'. Picture: HBO

Los Angeles - HBO's hit Emmy-winning drama "Game of Thrones" will debut its eighth and final season starting in April, the network announced in a trailer released online on Tuesday. The video featured footage from previous seasons to recap the costly battles that preceded the coming showdown for control of the fictional kingdom of Westeros. The network did not reveal a specific date for the final season's premiere.

Every battle.

Every betrayal.

Every risk.

Every fight.

Every sacrifice.

Every death.

All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

"Game of Thrones," which has won multiple Emmy awards, is HBO's biggest hit ever with some 30 million viewers in the United States and an army of devoted fans worldwide.

Several spinoffs of the series are in the works. HBO, owned by AT&T Inc, said in June that it had given a pilot order to a prequel that will take place thousands of years before the events of the current series.

Earlier this month, George R.R. Martin has confirmed the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' spin-off show will be titled 'The Long Night'.

Naomi Watts was confirmed as the first big name attached to the upcoming series.

Reuters



