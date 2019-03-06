"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina". Picture: Netflix

New Year. New Witch. New Boyfriend? Sabrina will explore her darker side and relationship options in Part 2 of the Netflix Original series. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.

Part 2 finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world. Romantically, Sabrina is caught in an unholy love triangle with between sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch and salt-of-the-Earth mortal Harvey Kinkle.

break up with your boyfriends. the dark lord has other plans. CAOS returns April 5. pic.twitter.com/wtrnGYBR6K — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) March 4, 2019

Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale. And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question…relationships, identity, true intentions…when the devil’s work is at hand.

Watch the teaser trailer below.