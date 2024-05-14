Florence Masebe to make her debut as Meikie Maputla on ‘Skeem Saam’ this week

Actress Florence Masebe will make her debut as the character of Meikie Maputla on ‘Skeem Saam’ on Wednesday. She is expected to play the character for the remainder of Season 12. The character of ‘Meikie Maputla’ played by Harriet Manamela had to be temporarily replaced after the actress was placed on sick leave.

Masebe took to Instagram to reflect on her return to the public broadcaster and the nostalgia she was feeling. “For many years @sabc1_mzansifosho was home, so there's a lot of nostalgia here. Much of my career was, after all, formed at the SABC.” Masebe is no stranger to Mzansi screen; she is known for her roles in ‘Muvhango’, ‘The Republic’, ‘Generations’, and ‘Soul City’.

“So, I am quite excited and honoured to be playing Meiki Maputla (NB! TEMPORARILY) on @SkeemSaam3 from 15th May. I had the most wonderful time on set and am truly thankful for the colleagues that welcomed me with warm arms and hearts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Masebe (@flomasebe) “I considered myself to be a wet nurse called in to take care of the queen's baby in her short absence and I did just that. I wish my good Sis @harrietmanamela well as she prepares to return to set when filming resumes,” wrote Masebe. Manamela’s last scene for the season aired on April 5.