Fox Life's new telenovelas bring love, lust and betrayal

If drama, love, passion and vengeance is what you're looking for - then look no further than Fox Life, DStv channel 126 and StarSat channel 133. Starting April 20, the channel will premiere four new award winning telenovelas which has been dubbed from Spanish to English. The three-hour slot will be solely dedicated to the soaps and will start from 3.50pm to 7.10pm. Here's all you need to know about each telenovela. Along Came Love at 3.50pm

This story follows the beautiful Luciana who, after being deported, returns to the USA to reunite with the only family she has left: her mother and brother. After arriving at the vineyard where both have worked for many years, she meets David, the landowner and finds something unexpected: love.

Secrets of the Hotel at 4:40pm

The drama and intrigue continue with a young man of humble origins who travels to the Gran Hotel on outskirts of the San Cristóbal Tlaxiaco village to visit his sister Cristina who works as the floor supervisor.

There, Julio discovers that more than a month after being dismissed for allegedly stealing from the hotel, she has disappeared from everyone’s memory. He decides to stay on as a waiter to investigate her disappearance but does not expect the love, mystery, death and betrayal that follow.

Secrets of the Hotel Picture: Supplied

Shadows From The Past at 5:30pm

Two rival families living in the village of Santa Lucía, the Mendozas and the Alococers, are involved in a whirlwind of passion, pain, and revenge. Severiano Mendoza and Candela Santana are a rich and powerful couple who live at the ranch, "Las Ánimas", along with their young son, Cristóbal. Roberta and Raymundo Alcocer have a daughter named Alonza. However, they do not enjoy the same luxuries as the Mendoza family, which causes frustration and resentment in Roberta as nothing is enough to fill the inferiority complex that follows her like a shadow.

Shadows Of The Past Picture: Supplied

In Road To Destiny at 6.20pm

Luisa Fernanda Pérez, a beautiful, 18-year-old student, has two passions: mastering the violin and gardening, a skill she inherited from her father, Pedro, the former groundskeeper of the wealthy Altamirano family's estate.

A chance encounter with destiny alters her life when she is injured in a car accident caused by Luis (her biological father), a playboy lawyer. In the process, Luisa falls for his stepson, Carlos, the attractive, young doctor who treats her in hospital.