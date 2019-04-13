"Game of Thrones" season 6 finale. Picture: HBO

It is beautiful beneath the sea, but if you binge too long, you’ll drown. Welcome back to our guide through an epic “Game of Thrones” re-watch. Novices beware: This article is dark and full of spoilers. And now our watch continues.

How Should I Rewatch "Game of Thrones" season 6?

Concentrate on the installments that are central to the famously complicated plot and provide all the feels. Here are four must-watch episodes.

— Episode 2, “Home” — Watch to visit Winterfell in happier days, when Hodor could speak. Take a deep breath and exhale with Jon when he comes back (as he always does). Also, it’s kin-slaying time in Winterfell and the Iron Islands.

— Episode 5, “The Door” — Bran’s vision quests into the past take their toll, and Hodor pays the price. (Or did he pay it long ago? Time travel is so confusing!) Bonus: Welcome a new villain, Euron Greyjoy, who promises more to be more fun than Ramsay.

— Episode 9, “Battle of the Bastards” — It’s time to take back Winterfell (and yell at Rickon to zigzag). Smile along with Sansa when Ramsay provides one last meal for his beloved dogs.

— Episode 10, “The Winds of Winter” — Cersei has a blast wiping out her enemies and claiming the throne in a sequence with unforgettable sounds and visions. Also, R+L=J confirmed. Have a little Frey pie?

New York Times



