— How Should I Re-Watch Season 7?

Concentrate on the installments that are central to the famously complicated plot and provide all the feels. Here are four must-watch episodes.

Episode 3, “The Queen’s Justice” — Jon and Dany finally meet, sparking a battle of royal titles. And it’s payback time for the murders of Joffrey and Myrcella. Bonus: Bran shows us how creepy he can be.

Episode 4, “The Spoils of War” — For spectacular action scenes both large (Dany, Drogon and the Dothraki taking on the Lannister loot train) and small (Arya sparring with Brienne). Also, what is wrong with Bran?! Poor Meera.

Episode 6, “Beyond the Wall” — Remember how thrilling it seemed the first time our magnificent seven raiding party risked everything to bring back proof of the wights for Cersei? Good times. Now revisit the despair of learning that their losses were for naught. Cry for Thoros. Cry for Viserion. Cry, cry.

Episode 7, “The Dragon and the Wolf” — Try to stir up some hope for the dragon-pit summit — a chance for Westeros’ best people to come together for the sake of humanity’s survival, even if the effort might be doomed and Viserion can still make short work of the Wall. Also: Stark powers activate! Goodbye, Littlefinger.

