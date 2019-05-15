Daenerys unleashes her dragon on King's Landing. Picture: HBO

The latest episode of "Games of Thrones" has not been well received by fans and it looks like long-running animation show, "The Simpsons," might have predicted King's Landing destruction two years ago. Daenerys Targaryen's descension into becoming the Mad Queen has been a much talked about topic between "Game of Thrones" fans and while the episode did receive praise for the cinematography there were also some fans that said it reminded them of a "Simpsons" episode.

In 2017, The Simpsons had a episode titled "The Serfsons", where America's favourite yellow family is thrust into a "Game of Thrones" parody episode. Springfield is set a medieval times and the episode pokes fun at the Night King, Jaime and Cersei's insestuous relationship and Dany's dragons.

The scene that drew the attention of the "Game of Thrones" fans was one where the dragon burns down Springfield with dragonfire in a similar fashion to how Drogon burned down King's Landing, with the scene in question being almost and exact recreation.

See the comparison below:

The Simpsons always find a way to predict these things. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/plyDQl5U48 — G.T.A ☁️ (@GideonToba) May 14, 2019

The writers of #GameofThrones

"The Simpsons seem to get it right" pic.twitter.com/2E26YlKX9a — If Sait Can do it! You can (@Awsome_Sait) May 13, 2019

