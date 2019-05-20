Grey Worm played by Jacob Anderson and Jon Snow played by Kit Harington. Credit HBO

On Monday morning, one of the biggest TV events of the decade took place with the 'Game of Thrones' series finale - and some fans were left feeling "meh".



* Spoiler Warning





The final season for the award-winning show was largely criticised by both fans and TV critics for the strange character arcs due to questionable writing choices by showrunners David Benioff and Daniel Brett Weiss.





Many fans who still had hoped would return to its sociopolitical core following The Battle for Winterfell. Until the penultimate episode which saw the Mother of Dragons go full mad queen and burn King's Landing down to a crisp.





The final episode of the series had fans even more dissatisfied with characters making choices that doesn't make sense, many questions have been left unanswered and there's an overall sense that the show lost the plot completely.





The main plot points that had fans scratching their heads was Jon Snow's parentage as a Targaryen having no real impact at the end, Drogon opting to not burn Jon to a crisp after killing Dany and Tyrion somehow talking his way into Bran being the king of the Six Kingdoms and ending up as the King's Hand.





Fans voiced their displeasure online with the majority of the reactions being dissatisfaction.

So John Snow went from a Bastard to a Targarean and a "Lannister" just for Bran to end up on the throne #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/esDw18md9K — F A I T H (@Retiredsars) May 20, 2019

Then WTH was the point of setting up Jon Snow as a bastard, getting brutally killed, coming back to life, then finding out he was a Targaryen, all of that only to send him BACK to the Knight's Watch to defend against what?! The Night King is DEAD! Horrible writing. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XejQZxKBUX — Isai Magaña (@isairmagana) May 20, 2019

So you’re telling me Jaime and Cersei could have stood 30 feet to the left and survived #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/2SwhmPpKCi — Scotty (@ManLikeGinger) May 20, 2019

We wasted 8 YEARS of our lives for this. I want my money back #GamesOfThrones — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) May 20, 2019

When you don't contribute the group project and still get an A #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/zO8DM7NIMz — Laughing Swann (@LaughingSwann) May 20, 2019

Girlll.....I feel like they didn’t answer so many questions. I— — House of Xpression (@AdrianXpression) May 20, 2019

I Understand now, why you wanted to kill everyone. I would do the same #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/zWLSkZxwD6 — snap: queilabrunatt (@QueilaValim) May 20, 2019

Plot problems aside, it was just…boring — Dad (@fivefifths) May 20, 2019

LMAAAAAAAAAAAAOOOOOOOO WHAT A PIECE OF SHIT SERIES FINALE — mubyari ✨🌱 (@Mijeaux) May 20, 2019

We waited two year for this. Two bloody years!! #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/C5p5spZ64r — Mthimkhulu (@ForeverShakes) May 20, 2019

I’m just confused as to how the build up to jons identity took 6 seasons for it to then mean absolute nothing, and why dedicate a season to Arya and the many faced gods if it was literally just a passion project for her, like... — Luke (@LukeAshleyJohn) May 20, 2019

Someone explain to me, how Greyworm, who speared a man through the heart because his queen was lighting shit up, spared Jon Snow, who killed said queen and Tyrion, who betrayed her. — Chinua AcheBae (@sordidjoy) May 20, 2019



