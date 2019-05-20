Grey Worm played by Jacob Anderson and Jon Snow played by Kit Harington. Credit HBO
On Monday morning, one of the biggest TV events of the decade took place with the 'Game of Thrones' series finale - and some fans were left feeling "meh". 

* Spoiler Warning

The final season for the award-winning show was largely criticised by both fans and TV critics for the strange character arcs due to questionable writing choices by showrunners David Benioff and Daniel Brett Weiss. 

Many fans who still had hoped would return to its sociopolitical core following The Battle for Winterfell. Until the penultimate episode which saw the Mother of Dragons go full mad queen and burn King's Landing down to a crisp. 

The final episode of the series had fans even more dissatisfied with characters making choices that doesn't make sense, many questions have been left unanswered and there's an overall sense that the show lost the plot completely.

The main plot points that had fans scratching their heads was Jon Snow's parentage as a Targaryen having no real impact at the end, Drogon opting to not burn Jon to a crisp after killing Dany and Tyrion somehow talking his way into Bran being the king of the Six Kingdoms and ending up as the King's Hand. 

Fans voiced their displeasure online with the majority of the reactions being dissatisfaction.