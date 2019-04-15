Game of Thrones Season. Picture: Helen Sloan

Cinema houses around the country were filled with die-hard "Game of Thrones" fans in the early hours of Monday morning. Dressed as their favourite characters, the adrenalin rush at finally watching the long-awaited first episode of the final season was everything.

Others chose to watch it in their PJs from the comfort of their couch.

Bottom line - the wide-awake walkers, so to speak, were glued to the screen.

Of course, the social media reactions afterwards were insane.

You listened to twitter and stayed up to watch GOT. Now you're running on 2 hours of sleep. Your week is fucked. You 32. — 2003 Roman Pearce (@Det_MikeLowrey) April 15, 2019

“The boys locked us out. they won’t let us watch #GoT because we talk too much @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal,” tweeted Chrissy Teigen.

the boys locked us out. they won’t let us watch #GoT because we talk too much @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal pic.twitter.com/P7PZ05VGGj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 15, 2019

“I’m not a Stark! Somebody lied. I got a dragon in my blood! Rick Ross grunt.” added local author Khaya Dlanga.

I’m not a Stark! Somebody lied.

I got a dragon in my blood!

* Rick Ross grunt* pic.twitter.com/BfFAR2a8K8 — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) April 15, 2019

"Have a very important date with my couch tonight... excited is an understatement!!!!!! #GameofThrones #MotherofDragons", Reese Witherspoon shared on Twitter.

Have a very important date with my couch tonight. excited is an understatement!!!!!! #GameofThrones #MotherofDragons pic.twitter.com/sRnmS8TMsX — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) April 15, 2019





Along with GoT supporters sharing their thoughts, hilarious memes were doing the rounds on social media.

Jaime when he walks into winterfell and sees Bran #GOT8 pic.twitter.com/RwjaKyQJUF — Aspartame Daddy (@LuisComedian) April 15, 2019

The Stark reality is that GoT is the Mother of Shows for the next five weeks. Deal with it and don't Snow on our parade!

Where to watch Game of Thrones S8

Stream new episodes of Game of Thrones on Showmax every Monday at 22.00 or watch it live on M-Net and DStv Now at 03.00 from 15 April.

Binge-watch all previous seasons of Game of Thrones on Showmax. Sign up for a 14-day free trial at Showmax.com