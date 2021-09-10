Henriëtte Marx is searching for best coffee as 'Net Koffie' returns for second season

In the season of “Net Koffie”, Henriëtte Marx says she’s determined to find the best coffee on the planet. Marx, who is the show host as well as coffee connoisseur will be searching for the culture, the people and the unique natural characteristics that make this aromatic bean so special.

The new season will shine the spotlight on Colombia, the third-largest coffee producing country in the world. “I travel through the country and discover the most beautiful villages, explosions of colour and special people. “The green Andes mountains greet me while I taste some of the best coffee in the world,” says Henriëtte.

“I discover something valuable at every coffee farmer I visit and time and time again the heart is their families.” Back home, Marx will show local celebs how to make a good cup of coffee and also how to cook with coffee. Some of the guests include Janina Oberholzer, Jonathan Rubain, Gantane Kusch, Mike Bolhuis and Rudi and Marlice van Vuuren.

Marx says there shouldn’t be too many rules when it comes to coffee. “You must drink it how you like it – with or without sugar, with or without milk. Or maybe in a milkshake or with whiskey or baking a cake or make a sauce to go over meat. “Be creative, but if you really want to get to the heart of the plant, rather leave the milk and sugar for later,” offers the star.

She adds: “There are so many (interesting tales about coffee) like the one about the history of Mocha Java that is one of my favourites to tell. “Or just to laugh with and listen to the older folk telling how they roasted their beans and added brown sugar. “It is too difficult to choose and that is why I realise that coffee to me is not only stories but memories and get-togethers as well.