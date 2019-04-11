Kit Harington in "Game of Thrones". Picture: Supplied

The final season of "Game of Thrones" is mere days away and the world is anxiously waiting to see who will end up on the Iron Throne.



While the show officially premieres in the US on 14 April it will air on South African screens at 3am on 15 April on M-Net Channel 101 . However, if you're waiting for the repeat broadcast at 10pm on Monday night, you''ll have to avoid spoilers like White Walkers because it will ruin you! .





Here's a guide to avoid spoilers if you decide to wait to until Monday night:





1. Firstly, for those who live on the Twitter streets, this is usually the place where people live tweet and give their opinions as the show airs, so keep your dragonglass at hand.





Alternatively, you can go into Settings & Privacy then go the Muted Words options and mute all "Game of Thrones" related words.





Only muting #GameofThrones or #GoT won't be enough. You have to mute every main characters name, dragons (plus their names), king, queen, Iron Throne, Westeros, Unsullied and et cetera. Remember people on social media don't care about you wanting to wait to watch the show, especially American viewers. (because they're Littlefingers).





2. The other big offender is YouTube. Now, you don't have a mute option, but YouTube channels tend to be more considerate and will wait at least one day before posting spoiler-rich content.





There will usually be a spoiler warning in their videos, but there are some YouTubers who just want views and will have spoilers in their thumbnail. Here, time is on your side as long as you watch the episode the same day it airs you should be fine.





3. Facebook people are delayed with everything so you don't have to stress plus at this stage only old people use it.





4. Instagram is also pretty safe since most Instagram influencers are vain and their pages are only about themselves. Where you do have to be careful is Instagram Stories and Instagram Lives. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid them until you watch the episode.





5. When it comes to interacting with people in real life the best would be to just walk away once you even hear a vague mention of anything Game of Thrones related. And also make it known to everyone around you that you haven't watched the latest episode.



