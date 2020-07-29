’Insecure’ cast and fans celebrate Emmy nominations

Popular HBO comedy-drama show “Insecure” has received eight Emmy nominations and the cast, along with the fans, couldn’t be happier.

Airing the next day in Mzansi after the US air date, “Insecure” has become a pop culture phenomenon specifically for Black millennials. Through the first four seasons fans have been following Issa Dee (Issa Rae) as she navigates life as a millennial black woman, along with her friend circle and turbulent love life.

Following the Emmy nominations being released on Tuesday, the cast, crew and fans of the show had nothing but great things to say about the show being recognised by the Television Academy.

Yvonne Orji, who plays Molly Carter, took to her Twitter page and said: I know Molly stressed y’all THE heck OUT this season, but shout out to all of you for riding with @insecurehbo and for VOTING!! We IN HERE! And it’s even sweeter when the WHOLE SQUAD THRIVIN TOO! 👏🏾👏🏾 [email protected] on her Emmy nod, the entire show, AND @BlackLadySketch.“

Creator and star Issa Rae thanked the Television Academy on her Instagram page and said that she’s throwing a “Rooting for everyone Black Parking Lot Party”.