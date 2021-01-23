'10 Years Younger' host Cherry Healey chats about transforming looks and lives

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The popular BBC Lifestyle make-over series “10 Years Younger” is back on TV with jaw dropping makeovers. This time around TV journalist turned make-up show host, Cherry Healey, enlists the help of leading experts in style, beauty and non-invasive cosmetic help to transform people’s looks and lives in just 10 days. “The show is about giving people their self respect back and uplifting them both inside and out. It’s also about understanding that it is not about getting validation from other people,” said Healey. She said people sometimes lose their way and their life becomes paralysed because of self-loathing. “Its about helping people who are ready to ask for help. It’s brave people saying, ’I really can’t go on like this’,“ she added.

About being part of the show, Healey said she wanted to be on a show that had heart and soul.

“I looked at whether the show was looking after people or humiliating them. I am incredibly empathic so I really mind how I am affecting other people. The more I learned about it I realised that they wanted me because they wanted someone who cared about the people who come to us“, said Healey.

On “10 Years Younger” experts use a range of clever tricks and cutting-edge treatments like dental work, fillers and botox to help people who have neglected themselves or have been through tough times in an attempt to restore them to their former glory.

“There is a real theme with the people who come to us which is people who gave their lives to the service of others. After many years of looking after others they have lost themselves.

“They all just need a bit of a rest. So we give them a haircut, we help them with their clothes, but that doesn’t fix you on the inside.

“But through the 10-day period we do other things like confidence workshops,” said Healey.

She said South Africans like the rest of the world will relate to the show because the problems aren’t just British problems, but global problems.

“We are all human and the problems are global.

“Like confidence, some of these people have given so much of themselves that they completely lost their confidence.

“They don’t know who they are anymore or what they want. Also, it’s a fun show and everybody loves a happy ending,” she said.

”10 Years Younger” airs on BBC Lifestyle on Thursday at 8pm.