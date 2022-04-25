5 kids from Africa to host new Nat Geo edutainment show

Five kids from Nairobi, Kenya will serve as studio hosts on a new edutainment show currently in production by National Geographic Kids Africa, with field presenter casting under way in Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Tanzania. The untitled show will celebrate the environment and raise awareness of conservation and associated issues for children.

Story continues below Advertisment

The aim is to inspire and promote positive behaviours among them to protect the world in which they live, through engendering a deeper understanding of their environments. Kid presenters Mysha Hodson, Marita Lucas, Shanah Manjeru, Railey Mwai and Adarsh Nagda, who are all under 14 years of age, will serve as hosts on the show. Shanah Manjeru, Railey Mwai, Mysha Hodson, Adarsh Nagda, Marita Lucas. Picture: Brian Mwando The 26-part television series will be shot mainly in East Africa, with some filming in West and Southern Africa.

Produced by The Walt Disney Company with White Rhino Films as the production partner, the series will air across Africa on National Geographic Wild and Disney Channel, later this year. Series partner charity organisation, WildlifeDirect will collaborate on research and creative approaches for the series, as well spearhead community outreach projects across East Africa, aiming to encourage learners from 200 schools to make a lasting impact on the conservation of species-rich landscapes. The outreach programme aims to develop a passionate community of young explorers with the fascination and desire to protect their continent and their world through conservation hubs, educational resources, bespoke and educator training.