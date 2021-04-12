5 shows to look out for on M-Net’s new week night line-up

Hit reality sensation “Love Island SA” has had viewers on the edge of their seats, but as the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end”, so too has season 1. M-Net fans need not worry though, as the channel made sure viewers do not miss out on the drama, action, suspense and thrills with their new week night line-up. Ranging from highly anticipated newcomers to the returning favourites, here's what to look forward to at 9.30pm from Monday, April 12, to Friday, April 16. Monday, April 12 – “The Flight Attendant” Kaley Cuoco stars in this darkly comedic thriller, based on Chris Bohjalian's novel of the same name, follows Cassie, a hard-drinking flight attendant who wakes up next to a dead man after a drunken date with him.

In a panic, she flees, but the FBI is hot on her tail, forcing her to try to clear her name.

Tuesday, April 13 – “Your Honor”

This gripping ten-episode legal thriller is led by Emmy-winner Bryan Cranston.

When his teenage son is involved in a tragic accident, a respected New Orleans judge and his son are drawn into a high-stakes game of lies, deception and difficult choices once it is revealed that the victim was the son of a notorious crime boss.

Michael Stuhlbarg co-stars as the feared crime boss, and Hope Davis plays his wife.

Wednesday, April 14 – “Prodigal Son”

In the second season of “Prodigal Son”, all of the main cast members return, including Tom Payne as criminal profiler Malcolm Bright and Michael Sheen as Martin Whitly, Malcolm's father and serial killer known as “The Surgeon”.

Following a dramatic season 1 finale, season 2 begins with Bright's personal life in disarray as a result of his sister Ainsley's shocking actions.

Thursday, April 15 – “Clarice”

“Clarice” is a new psychological horror-crime series. It stars Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, who returns to the field one year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs”.

Still troubled by the trauma of solving the notorious Buffalo Bill serial killer case, Clarice is exposed to a string of new murders that will pull her into a new case that will tie her past to the present.

Friday, April 16 – “This is Us”

In a two-hour premiere, the Pearsons gather to celebrate their 40th birthday while musing about the day they were born.

Viewers will be overjoyed to see all their favourite characters return.

That includes Jack, Rebecca, the Big Three, and their families. Other key characters such as Madison, Nicky, Jack Damon and Toby also make a return.