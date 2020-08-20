5 TV psychopaths viewers are most attracted to

Recently there’s been a chain of exceptional and binge-worthy television crime dramas on our screens. And viewers can’t get enough. An online study, “TV psychopaths people are most attracted to” by experts from “OnBuy TV and Cinema”, showed that the more dangerous the character, the more loved they are by fans. A survey done with 2 879 fans, including “You’s” Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), revealed the top five actors who took up spots in the hair-raising throne. 1. Villanelle from “Killing Eve” Jodie Comer as Villanelle “Killing Eve”. Picture: Des Willie/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle After two years and 24 episodes, the fashion-stopping Russian assassin has ranked most attractive TV psychopath with 81% of votes.

Whether it’s her flamboyant, show-stopping garms or her seductive and cunning personality, Villanelle has successfully attracted a worldwide fan-base.

2. Joe Goldberg from “YOU”

Penn Badgley in "You". Picture: Tyler Golden/Netflix

Disturbing bookstore owner Joe Goldberg had 63% of votes.

Researchers at Brock and Adelle Forth of Carlton Universities suggest that psychopathic traits such as superficial charm can work as a tactic for attracting their sexual partners. Penn Badgley, who plays the terrifying Mr. Goldberg, used these traits wisely. Badgley went Gossip Girl lonely boy, to wanted boy.

3. Rio from “Good Girls”

Manny Montana in “Good Girls”. Picture: NBC

Following closely behind the cereal stalker is heartthrob drug dealer Rio, played by Manny Montana with 57% of votes.

Even though he’s threatened Beth Boland, Ruby Hill, and Annie Marks more times than we can count – viewers still can’t get enough. Tattoos, bad boy persona and charismatic charm – are all the ingredients for a spellbinding psychopath.

4. Cersei Lannister from “Game of Thrones”

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in “Game of Thrones”. Picture: HBO

She may not be the Mother of Dragons but, this incestuous Queen got viewers hearts racing in more than a few ways. 46% of votes went to Cersei played by as the most attractive villain to grace our screens.

Cersei Lannister’s romance with her brother is undeniably questionable, but her ego, sinister mind and charm have made viewers fall completely head over heels for her.

5. Negan from “Walking Dead”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan from “Walking Dead”. Picture: AMC

Faction leader of the Saviors, Negan comes in 5th place with 41% of votes.

Previously known for breaking the hearts of “Grey Anatomy” fans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan rules with an iron fist and debatable morals in the Walking Dead. With his charismatic smile and manipulative persona, it is no wonder why fans gush over this psychotic leader.