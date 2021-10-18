Adele to discuss new album in Oprah Winfrey interview

Adele will discuss her new album “30” in an interview with Oprah Winfrey as part of a two-hour CBS special “Adele One Night Only”. CBS will air two-hour show “Adele One Night Only” on November 14, just five days before the release of her long-awaited fourth studio LP “30”.

In addition to the Oprah interview, the special will feature a concert performance that will be the earliest opportunity for much of the world to hear Adele's brand new material. The show will be filmed in Los Angeles and will include several of Adele's hits as well as several new songs. The chat with Oprah has been billed as "Adele's first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son".

“Adele One Night Only” will be executive produced by the star, her manager Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor. CBS - November 14 pic.twitter.com/BnmZgeTheT — Adele (@Adele) October 18, 2021 The 33-year-old pop superstar released “Easy On Me”, her first new single for six years, last week as she confirmed that the album would be released next month – as she confessed that she was "a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil" when she started making it almost three years ago. In a statement shared on social media, Adele said: "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually.

"And yet there I was knowingly - willingly, even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! "I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. "Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go so far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life.