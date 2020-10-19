Adele's hosting 'Saturday Night Live'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Adele is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. The “Rumour Has It” hitmaker is set to helm the iconic show next Saturday, with H.E.R. as the musical guest. She wrote on Instagram: "Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! “My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. “But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?

“It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!

“I am beside myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week (sic)"

For her fans, it may be some time before they get a new Adele album as she has "no idea" when her new music will be released.

When one fan commented on the snap, "Adele where's the album?"

The “Hello” hitmaker then replied: "I honestly have no idea."

It was previously reported that the award-winning singer had "been pouring her heart and soul" into the new record and has been working with Raphael Saadiq and John Legend.

A source said: "Adele is pouring her heart and soul into this record, including how she feels post-divorce.

“She's been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back catalogue.

“She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound ... She's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy.

“You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.

“She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist.

“New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy."