Adrenalin junkies treated with new season of 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls'

The second season of “Running Wild with Bear Gryll” starts on Wednesday, April 21 at 9pm on National Geographic on DStv channel 181 and StarSat channel 220.

This season, Bear Grylls will push the mental and physical boundary limits as well as test human survival skills of a brand new slate of celebrities, including Marvel superstar Anthony Mackie and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” starer, Terry Crews.

Each week the show introduces a new celebrity guest who leaves their luxury homes to venture into some of the most extreme environments in the world to conquer fears, test their limits and sometimes dabble in nature’s not so tasty delicacies with host Bear.

This season Bear will travel from the deserts of Utah to the Dolomites of Italy to the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California for more epic, life-changing adventures.

“There’s no doubt that life has been difficult for so many around the world, but if anything, this time is teaching us all resilience — and there is no better teacher than the wild.

“For me to be able to head back into the wild with so many incredible new celebrity guests is a true privilege,” said Bear.

He said he knows the powers of never giving up and in the newest season tests this.

“In each of these tough, unforgiving environments, from deserts to high mountains, we see these stars share some incredibly intimate and honest moments.

“To be part of that is a powerful inspiration — and that is so needed right now,” he said.

Other celebrities that are in the season are actor, writer and producer Rainn Wilson, Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key and award-winning actor Danny Trejo, amongst others.

“Running Wild with Bear Grylls” will premiere on Wednesday, April 21 at 9pm on National Geographic on DStv channel 181 and StarSat channel 220.