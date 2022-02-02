'And Just Like That...' the door isn't open for Kim Cattrall to return as Samantha Jones

“Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That...” showrunner Michael Patrick King addressed whether or not the door is open for Kim Cattrall to return. The 65-year-old actress opted not to reprise her role as sex-mad publicist Samantha Jones in the “Sex and the City” reboot amid a long-running feud with her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw).

In the first season of HBO Max's “And Just Like That...”, which concludes this week, the first episode explained how Samantha had fallen out with Carrie and had moved to London, with the pair only communicating via text. And showrunner Michael Patrick King has revealed whether or not the "door is open" for Kim to reprise her role.

He told Variety: “No. Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in 'And Just Like That', because she’s said what she had said." The writer insisted there is "no realistic expectation" of Kim making a comeback, though that hasn't stopped him from dreaming up a storyline for Samantha. He added: “The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction.

“You take people at their word, and you’re a smart producer — you don’t back yourself into a corner. Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha. I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.” Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, recently admitted she "really loves" the way Kim's absence was addressed "head on". The 55-year-old star enjoyed the way Samantha's absence was slowly discussed throughout the first episode with "great respect".