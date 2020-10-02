Andy Cohen dismisses speculation Caitlyn Jenner is set for 'Real Housewives'

Andy Cohen has insisted "it is not" a "great idea" for Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins to join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. It was recently claimed the “I Am Cait” star was being lined up to make regular guest appearances on the Bravo show because her companion and roommate was keen to join as a cast member, but the programme's executive producer has stressed that no talks have actually taken place. Speaking on his “Radio Andy” show on SiriusXM, Andy said: "That rumour is not true. "This is one of those where the call is coming from inside the house people, as they say. "I know that they [Caitlyn and Sophia ] have expressed their interest publicly. On social media they've tagged me in posts saying we think this is a great idea, but, um, it is not.

"We've never talked to them formally."

And Andy insisted it would make more sense for Caitlyn's ex-wife, Kris Jenner, to be on the show.

Asked if he'd like to see the former Olympian on 'Real Housewives', he said: "Kris is good friends with Kyle [Richards], like, they are legitimately really good friends. So, yeah, I know. I just don't see [Caitlyn joining]."

Sophia recently insisted she was "ready" to join the show and thought her and Caitlyn - who she has repeatedly played down reports she's in a relationship with - would be the "best thing" to happen to the programme.

She said: "I think it's ready to happen. I am ready to make it happen. I think I could definitely handle [the ladies], and [Lisa] Rinna and I are tight, so I think I could do it.

"I am tough. Dealing with Caitlyn, my God! You need to be really tough. Caitlyn is on board. I think this would be the best thing to happen to the 'Real Housewives' ever. I am ready."

Meanwhile, Kris recently confirmed she'd be open to making guest appearances on the programme, but didn't want to be a regular cast member.

She said: "I think I would do it, just to go on once in a while to be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there's just too much going on in my life.

"And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine."