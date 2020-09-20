‘Awkwafina is Nora From Queens’ comes to Comedy Central

The multi-talented Awkwafina goes back to her roots on her new show “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” - a semi-autobiographical comedy.

The rapper, comedian and actress plays a semi-fictionalised version of herself growing up in New York when she was still plain old Nora Lum.

Airing every Saturday at 10.30pm on Comedy Central, the half hour show is a coming of age story that unpacks the life of the Queens native and is based on real-life experiences that Awkwafina had as a child and as an adult.

Raised by her dad, (played by BD Wong) and grandmother, (played by Lori Tan Chinn), alongside her cousin Edmund, (played by Bowen Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life as a perpetually jobless 27-year-old who lives at home.

The Golden Globe award winner is well known for her roles in “Oceans 8” and “Crazy Rich Asians”.