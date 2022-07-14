Believe it or not, SpongeBob turns 36!

SpongeBob SquarePants turns 36 years today. And as part of his birthday celebrations, Nickelodeon will broadcast the first ever isiZulu episode of the popular animated comedy series in isiZulu. The “SpongeBob SquarePants: IsiZulu” episode premiered today at 2.30pm on NickToons with the repeat on Friday, 15 July at 2.30 pm.

Nickelodeon, as a channel, remains dedicated to being the pioneer in the edutainment space by constantly creating innovative ways to educate while keeping the young viewers entertained. “We are thrilled to present the premiere of the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants episode in isiZulu. This is a milestone first in Africa. “This provides audiences with the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the iconic world of Bikini Bottom like never before,” says Dillon Khan, Senior Vice-President of Nickelodeon Africa.

“This is one of the many steps we are taking in our commitment to being more inclusive and more localised while celebrating Africa’s rich and colourful heritage and local languages.” Cake or weenie?



🎂: @LayersBakeryRVA pic.twitter.com/jnIuE7qh7e — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) July 13, 2022 SpongeBob is an American animated comedy series created for Nickelodeon by marine science educator and animator Stephen Hillenburg. The series chronicles the adventures of the title character and his aquatic friends in the fictional underwater city of Bikini Bottom.

Spongebob is the fifth-longest-running American animated series and has since gained enormous popularity world-wide. The show first aired on Nickelodeon in the United States on May 1, 1999. The series has inspired three feature films: “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” (2004), “Sponge Out of Water” (2015) and “Sponge on the Run” (2020).

Two spin-off series, “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” and “The Patrick Star Show”, premiered in 2021. As of February 2022, four additional films are in the works – consisting of three character spinoff films for Paramount+ and a new theatrical SpongeBob film. For more on “SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu” and SpongeBob’s 36th-anniversary celebration tune into NickToons (DStv Channel 308).

