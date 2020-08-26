BET docuseries 'No Limit Chronicles' shows rise of Master P

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

BET Africa shares the riveting story of one of history’s greatest dynasties in hip-hop. “No Limit Chronicles”, a five part docuseries is a re-encounter of the remarkable journey of the No Limit Record label owned by Percy “Master P” Miller. The docuseries features candid sit-down interviews from No Limit insiders like Master P, Romeo Miller, Snoop Dogg, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Mystikal, Fiend and Mr. Serv-On, with rare archival footage and dramatic recreations of pivotal events, viewers will get an in-depth look into the saga of this iconic entity which hasn’t been told definitively, until now. Master P rose from humble beginnings to become a pioneer in the rap game and leave an indelible mark on the industry. With entrepreneurial aspirations in the pursuit of Black ownership, Master P’s hard work and perseverance drove him to start No Limit Records and ultimately build an empire that would become one of the most successful hip-hop brands in history.

Throughout the 90s, label productivity reflected a work ethic unlike any previous consortium, as No Limit Records released an astonishing 66 albums and amassed a collection of platinum plaques, generating nearly half a billion dollars in one decade, making millions and millionaires during that time.

As is common in many rags-to-riches stories, with their success and money came problems.

Between infighting over a contract dispute, an artist exodus and business deals gone awry, No Limit suffered tough times.

Years later, following in his father’s footsteps, Master P’s son, Romeo, resurrected the company as new No Limit Forever Records, giving new life to the label and preserving the family business and legacy.

“I want people to look at your struggle. Your pain is going to get you to your destination, just keep going.

“There is no limit to your success if you believe in yourself, put the work in and believe in God. Nobody can stop you.

“ I put it in my mind even when people didn’t believe in me, you know, my talent was enough.

“It’s like playing basketball, when Micheal Jordon got cut in high school he could have quit, he went back in the gym, worked out and got better.

“When people didn’t believe in my music when I first started, I just went back into the studio and got better.

“I was around Tupac and all these great people and I started studying them. Don’t be afraid to study other people to get better,” said Master P about the series.

“No Limit Chronicles” is produced by Entertainment One (eOne).

Watch “No Limit Chronicles” on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) Thursdays at 10pm.