Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter. Picture: Twitter
Following the announcement of the behind-the-scenes documentary 'Making The Gift' on Sunday, the BeyHive couldn't wait to see how Beyoncé made the album. 

In recent years, the "Bigger" singer has been very selective as to how much of her creative process and private life her fans get to see. Giving only glimpse through tour footage, short videos on her YouTube channel during the Formation Tour and most recently the "Homecoming" documentary film on Netflix. 

This time around Beyoncé gave fans the meaning of each song for "The Lion King: The Gift" which she previously referred to as her love letter to Africa.

We also get to see the "APESH* T" singer in the studio working on "MOOD 4 EVA" with her husband Jay-Z and a clip of Blue Ivy recording her section of "Brown Skin Girl". 

Beyoncé also shared never before seen footage of the twins, Sir and Rumi, during their trip to South Africa for the Global Citizen Festival last year including a clip of Rumi making animal sounds. 

The BeyHive has nothing but the highest praise for Queen Bey's latest documentary on Twitter. 


This comes after "Homecoming" was snubbed by the Creative Arts Emmy Awards according to fans with many tweeps sharing their frustration on the microblogging website including members of Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment team. 