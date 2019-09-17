Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter. Picture: Twitter

Following the announcement of the behind-the-scenes documentary 'Making The Gift' on Sunday, the BeyHive couldn't wait to see how Beyoncé made the album.



In recent years, the "Bigger" singer has been very selective as to how much of her creative process and private life her fans get to see. Giving only glimpse through tour footage, short videos on her YouTube channel during the Formation Tour and most recently the "Homecoming" documentary film on Netflix.





This time around Beyoncé gave fans the meaning of each song for "The Lion King: The Gift" which she previously referred to as her love letter to Africa.

Beyoncé shows off her talent as she plays "Spirit" live on piano! #MakingTheGift 👏 pic.twitter.com/8C5GBfKGo1 — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 17, 2019

We also get to see the "APESH* T" singer in the studio working on "MOOD 4 EVA" with her husband Jay-Z and a clip of Blue Ivy recording her section of "Brown Skin Girl".

Beyoncé singing Mood 4 Eva sounds so satisfying! And I love how she chilling in the back while Jay do his thing #MakingTheGift pic.twitter.com/l3TTuBzBDG — 🐝 (@iamkennieg) September 17, 2019

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy sing "Mood 4 Eva" from her new #MakingTheGift doc 😍 pic.twitter.com/iNP50jxSAI — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 17, 2019

Beyoncé: *holds paper*

Blue: lady, I don’t need that! I know my song! pic.twitter.com/tSdWIqUgUd — LEX (@lexee4_) September 17, 2019

Beyoncé also shared never before seen footage of the twins, Sir and Rumi, during their trip to South Africa for the Global Citizen Festival last year including a clip of Rumi making animal sounds.

The whole Carter family made an appearance in @Beyonce's new special #MakingTheGift 💜pic.twitter.com/aE5Lv1waNt — Complex (@Complex) September 17, 2019

RUMI CARTER IS ADORABLE! This was a cute moment with her and Beyoncé! 😍🥰 #MakingTheGift pic.twitter.com/4eMMcPCQhQ — Marcus (@MarcusUntrell92) September 17, 2019

