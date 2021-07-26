Billie Eilish lands BBC special

Billie Eilish has announced a BBC One special, “Billie Eilish: Up Close”, which will see her appear from her home city of Los Angeles. It was revealed weeks ago that the “NDA” singer had been working on something special for fans with the broadcasting giant.

And now it has been confirmed that the one-off progamme will air on BBC One, with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo set to interview the 19-year-old pop sensation about her meteoric rise to superstardom and being a role model. The 45-minute special airs the day after the release of the Grammy-winner's hotly-awaited second studio album, “Happier Than Ever”. A press release read: “In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in Billie’s home town of Los Angeles, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will talk to Billie about her latest album ‘Happier Than Ever’, her extraordinary rise to fame, looking back at her remarkable success, the effect it has had on her life and her role as an inspiration for young people all over the world."

It was the co-president of Billie's label Polydor, Tom March, who revealed to Music Week magazine that the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker had something in the pipeline with the BBC. The likes of Adele, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles have previously landed their own “At The BBC” TV specials in the past. Meanwhile, Billie has also just announced she is premiering her cinematic concert experience exclusively on Disney+.

“Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” will hit the streaming service on September 3. The concert experience will feature an intimate performance of every song on the album's sequential order – for the first and only time – from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl. In a statement, she said: "Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honour.