Billy Porter is set to direct an episode of the upcoming third series of "Pose".
The 50-year-old actor is to make his TV directorial debut on an episode of the upcoming third series of the FX drama and he can't wait to get started.
He told Variety: "I've been directing for 20 years in the theater, and I'm directing an episode of season three myself. I'm trying to be the head b***h in charge, hunny!"
It has not yet been confirmed which episode he'll direct or when it will begin production but the third series of 'Pose' is scheduled to air in June 2020.
Last month, Billy voiced his intention to direct an installment of the show.