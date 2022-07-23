'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' actress returning to TV in a ‘Teen Wolf’ spinoff

The “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” actress, Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the cast of the upcoming “Teen Wolf” spinoff “Wolf Pack”, announcing the news in a surprise appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con this week. “Entertainment Weekly” reported that Gellar, 45, will play arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is on the hunt for the teenage arsonist responsible for starting a deadly wildfire in Los Angeles.

The wildfires lead to the reawakening of a supernatural predator. “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis said: "Everyone knows that ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ was a huge influence on ‘Teen Wolf'. So I always thought it would be amazing if we could bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show." Gellar, who will also serve as executive producer on the show, said: "Everything these guys have been saying about family and the atmosphere of Jeff's shows is really true. I hope you guys come join us!"

“Wolf Pack” will also star Armani Jackson as Everett, Bella Shepard as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna, and Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan. It is based on the book series by Edo van Belkom, and follows four young teenagers who find themselves united by the bite of a werewolf. Geller shared on Instagram a short clip revealing her comeback.

In the caption she wrote: “I can finally share where I’ve been (and what I’ve been doing) @wolfpackonpplus @paramountplus Oh and it’s coming this year!! #wolfpack.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) Gellar also recently shared about her “tough” battle with Covid-19, with her symptoms made worse by her long history of asthma and lung issues. She wrote on Instagram: "I realise I've been really quiet on here, after two and a half years COVID finally got me. Thankfully I'm vaccinated and boosted.

