Mihaela Marinova in blackface as Nomcebo on Bulgarian reality TV show 'Kato 2 Kapki Voda'. Picture: Instagram
Bulgarian show called out for singer Mihaela Marinova in blackface as Nomcebo

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 2h ago

Bulgarian reality TV show “Kato 2 Kapki Voda” has come under fire from Black Twitter after singer Mihaela Marinova did blackface as Nomcebo while performing “Jerusalema”.

Initially, a clip started floating around on TikTok of Marinova’s make-up and prosthetics being taken off after show, which caused major backlash.

The video was quickly deleted by the user after many TikTokers called it out for being racist since Marinova is in blackface.

Soon afterwards a clip of Marinova performing “Jerusalema” in blackface as Nomcebo started circulating on Twitter.

This saw Black Twitter outraged that the audience, judges and the overall concept of the show of putting people in blackface to perform the songs of POC/Black artists was deemed acceptable.

While Twitter users were commenting about the video, they also brought to light that Polish show “Twoja Twarz Brzmi Znajomo” is also putting their contestants in blackface.

A performance with a recent constant showed him also in blackface as Jason Derulo.

Last year, the issue of blackface surged in the local and international entertainment sphere with many comedians, TV and actors either removing episodes that could be perceived as them doing blackface or apologising for doing blackface.

Local actor, comedian and producer Leon Schuster also came under fire for his back catalogue of films since he appeared in blackface in many of them.

Following this streaming service, Showmax removed all his films.

In a statement to IOL Entertainment, they confirmed that they removed Leon Schuster's films from their catalogue while they undergo a process to review them for any “racially insensitive material”.

“We removed Leon Schuster content as a precautionary measure, pending a review to ensure there is no racially insensitive material.”

