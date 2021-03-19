Bulgarian show called out for singer Mihaela Marinova in blackface as Nomcebo

While Twitter users were commenting about the video, they also brought to light that Polish show “Twoja Twarz Brzmi Znajomo” is also putting their contestants in blackface.

A performance with a recent constant showed him also in blackface as Jason Derulo.

Last year, the issue of blackface surged in the local and international entertainment sphere with many comedians, TV and actors either removing episodes that could be perceived as them doing blackface or apologising for doing blackface.

Local actor, comedian and producer Leon Schuster also came under fire for his back catalogue of films since he appeared in blackface in many of them.

Following this streaming service, Showmax removed all his films.

In a statement to IOL Entertainment, they confirmed that they removed Leon Schuster's films from their catalogue while they undergo a process to review them for any “racially insensitive material”.

“We removed Leon Schuster content as a precautionary measure, pending a review to ensure there is no racially insensitive material.”