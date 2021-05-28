Burna Boy, Wizkid and Diamond Platnumz lead African nominations at 2021 BET Awards

The BET Awards 2021 nominees have been announced with African heavyweights Wizkid, Burnaboy and Diamond Platnumz scoring three nominations in the best international act category.

This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, and sports.

“It’s been a thrilling year in music entertainment and we are proud to have this opportunity to showcase a diverse and culturally rich list of international nominees that includes African artists and including Brazil talent for the first time in the best international act category,“ said Monde Twala, senior vice president and GM Viacom CBS and BET International Peer Lead.

“Over the years, the BET Awards have honoured some of the most talented musicians in the International arena. It’s a powerful platform to spotlight and celebrate black excellence on the global stage. Congratulations to all the nominees.”

American rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are also leading the pack with seven nominations respectively.

Megan Thee Stallion, who left her mark in last year’s telecast with her Mad Max inspired performance for “Girls in The Hood” and “Savage,” claims one of the top spots securing seven nominations for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, for WAP, Album of the Year, for Good News, Viewer’s Choice Award (x2), and Best Collaboration, for her features with DaBaby (Cry Baby) and Cardi B (WAP).

After his searing and powerful “Rockstar” performance at last year’s awards ceremony, DaBaby claims the other top spot, securing seven nods, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, for “Blame it on Baby”, Viewer’s Choice Award, and four nods for Best Collaboration for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (“Rockstar”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Cry Baby”), Pop Smoke and Lil Baby (“For The Night”), and Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne (“Whats Poppin”- Remix).

Cardi B and Drake garnered the second most nods with five nominations each.

Cardi B’s nods include Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, twice for WAP and UP. Drake’s nods include Best Collaboration, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, for “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk and Viewer’s Choice Award.

Anderson Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle and Chris Brown are the third-highest with four nominations each and are all up for the coveted Video of the Year award.

Following last year’s virtual awards show, the awards return this year with a live show audience.

Vaccinated individuals can register for consideration to be part of the live show audience.

BET will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The show will simulcast live at 2am CAT on June 28 making its international broadcast premiere on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129).

The show will repeat on June 28 at 7pm with the pre-show CAT and BET Awards Main Show at 8pm CAT.