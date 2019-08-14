Lil Nas X performing "Old Town Road" at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Shawn Mendes are set to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: AP

Shawn Mendes is returning to perform at the MTV VMAs for the third year in a row, while Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Rosalia will make their debuts at this year's ceremony. The network have announced a diverse range of artists will be taking to the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on 26 August, with those confirmed to sing also including Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalia and Shawn Mendes, as well as the previously-announced Taylor Swift.

The event will be the third year in a row that Shawn - who is nominated for five awards - has performed at the ceremony, having previously sung 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' in 2017 and 'In My Blood' last year.

His girlfriend Camila - who won two Moonmen last year and is up for four at the 2019 ceremony - will be making her VMAs performance debut, as will all of the other newly-announced artists.

Missy Elliott will perform at the ceremony for the first time in 16 years in honour of her receiving the Video Vanguard Award, while Taylor's appearance will be her first televised performance since the release of her new album 'Lover', which hits shelves just three days before.

However, Katy Perry recently denied reports she is set to perform at the VMAs.

Speaking on an Instagram Stories Q&A with her fans, she said: "I am not performing on the VMAs, so not everything you read on the internet is true. Go figure. I personally think "www" stands for wild wild west ... I always say if it doesn't come from me, take it with a grain of Himalayan salt."

And Miley Cyrus has also denied she will be performing at the spectacle.

A fan wrote on Instagram: "Guess I'm not watching the VMAS this year... unless Miley performs."

She replied: "No f***in way.(sic)"