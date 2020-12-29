Carole Baskin in 'negotiations' for her own TV show

Carole Baskin is in "negotiations" for her own television show and is penning her own memoir. The 59-year-old animal activist - who found fame appearing in Netflix show “Tiger King” - has revealed she could soon be getting her own programme and is working on her memoir too. In an email to her fans to mark the end of the year, she wrote: "I’m in negotiations for a TV show series on the work we do to end big cat abuse and to write my memoirs." Meanwhile, Carole had previously admitted her life was a "living hell" for months after the programme aired because she kept receiving death threats every time her phone rang. She said: "My phone was ringing, and it rang every two minutes for three months straight.

“Every time I answered the phone, it was somebody screaming threats and saying they wanted to kill me, they wanted to kill my family, they wanted to kill the cats. Our lives were just a living hell."

And despite the sensationalism of the series, Carole is still hopeful it’s made a positive impact in a way it might not have done if it had just focused on the plight of the cats.

She said: “That is the silver lining to Tiger King: people are finally talking about the real issues.

“If they had done a documentary that showed all of the suffering and abuse of these big cats, I don’t know if people would have watched it, shared it the way they did.

“But at least this opened the door. Once I got my foot in that door it’s like: 'And now you’re going to hear about the cats!'"