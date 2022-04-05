Cat Deeley returning to 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Cat Deeley is returning to “So You Think You Can Dance” but the programme will have a new panel of judges. The talent show has been on hold for two years amid the coronavirus pandemic and though it was confirmed last month it was finally set to return, it was unclear if the host would be back because she's relocated to her native UK with husband Patrick Kielty and their two sons.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, Fox have now confirmed the 45-year-old star will be back to host the show, but she's the only familiar face returning for Season 17 as producers have secured an all-new judging panel. Stephen “Twitch” Boss - a former contestant who also served as a judge for season 15 in 2018 - will be joined on the panel by “Glee” actor Matthew Morrison and social media sensation JoJo Siwa, with the trio replacing Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson. The programme will return to screens on 18 May following the season finale of “The Masked Singer”.

Nigel confirmed last month he wouldn't be returning for the programme. He tweeted: “I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers. "On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying ‘Cue Music’ but I wish them well.”

Story continues below Advertisment

He later added: “‘Freshen up’ is basically what @DANCEonFOX hopes to do.” Meanwhile, Cat previously admitted she and her husband - who have Milo, six, and three-year-old James together - quit the UK because they were worried about gun violence.

Story continues below Advertisment

She said: "Fear was part of this. "There was a moment when I was with a friend looking at potential schools for Milo and we had to ask the question nobody wants to: 'What do you do if there is a live shooter on the premises?' They tell you exactly what would happen, whether the kids would go to a safe room or hide under the desks, and you go... The danger suddenly becomes a reality." Cat's fears were intensified when Patrick and Milo were forced to take cover at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

Story continues below Advertisment