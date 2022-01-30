Celeb kids get down and dirty in ’Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’

Celebrity children will trade in their designer brands for chaps and boots in a new reality show coming to E! “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules“ follows the lives of the kids of Hollywood famous parents, like comedian Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin; NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles and actor David Hasselhoff’s daughter, Taylor.

Each will be in for a ride of their lives as they on a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Throughout the season, the cast finds themselves in fish-out-of-water situations and hilarious misadventures as they work to restore and reopen Saddleback Ranch to the public after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic. These kids will set out to prove that they are more than just their famous last names.

As they navigate their unfamiliar, and often uncomfortable, living situation, the group connects over their shared, unique experiences growing up with famous parents. As some bond and others butt heads, it doesn’t take long for drama and hook-ups to heat up the bunkhouse. Throughout long, exhausting days of hard labour, who will sink or swim as they race to reach the enormous goal of reopening beautiful Saddleback Ranch to the public? Let’s meet the cast:

Hana, daughter of rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo is also a musician and entertainer. Hana makes it known that her thick skin is tough to scratch. Hot off the heels of a recent breakup, Hana is single and ready to mingle on the ranch. Austin, son of wrestling hall of fame, Billy Gunnson has to work twice as hard to impress his dad. Open to love, Austin finds himself in the middle of a new romance with a fellow ranch hand.

Taylor “Tay”, daughter of Hollywood beach hunk David Hasselhoff, is a self-proclaimed “daddy’s girl.” Tay, a luxury real estate agent, is impossibly down-to-earth and has a hard time tolerating any pettiness in the group. As an optimist and huge animal lover, Tay is ready to try her best at whatever is required on the ranch. Jasmin is the daughter of famous actor and comedian Martin Lawrence.

As the oldest of seven kids, Jasmin usually falls into a motherly role with friends. Though she’s the first to admit she’s had a charmed life, she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and face new challenges. Model and DJ Myles is the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and reality matriarch Shaunie O’Neal.

With a big personality like his dad, Myles and his infectious smile stand out in the group. Though he’s not used to sharing such close quarters with other people, he’s looking forward to moving outside his comfort zone. Son of Grammy-Award-winning musician and actor Ray Parker Jr., Redmond Parker is ready to saddle up and take on the ranch. As a serial entrepreneur, Redmond is no stranger to hard work and determination, but the rigid schedule of ranch life may prove more challenging.

Harry James, son of Academy Award winning actor Billy Bob Thornton, is a prop master in LA. Harry admits that he’s had trouble connecting with people in the past, so he’s hopeful that this experience will lead to some lasting friendships. And finally, Ebie, daughter of hip-hop legend and pioneer rapper Eazy-E.